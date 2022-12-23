Ghanaians across the world earned the country an admirable reputation with their incredible talents and achievements in 2022

DJ Switch and Calista Amoateng were some child stars who attained milestones that garnered attention

YEN.com.gh has put together the names of Ghanaian children who made the nation proud with their accomplishments

Ghanaians continue to raise the flag of the nation high across the world with their incredible talents and achievements chalked up by the young and old.

While some of these stellar gains missed the limelight, others dominated the headlines, especially the milestones of Ghanaian celebrity kids.

Famous young entertainers Dj Switch and Calista Amoateng were some child stars who attained milestones that gained attention.

Photos of DJ Switch, Yvonne Agyapong, and Sarah Kittoe. Credit: djswitchghana (IG)/YEN.com.gh/Sarah Kittoe (Facebook).

Source: Instagram

Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumna, Francisca Lamini, most recently obtained straight As in her first exams at Harvard College in the US.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) prodigy made history when she became the first female student to reach the grand finale of the NSMQ in the last eight years.

Here is a compilation of some Ghanaian kids who made the nation proud with their accomplishments in 2022.

1. Sarah Kittoe is an author:

The nine-year-old British child with Ghanaian and South African parentage wrote two story books for children and one colouring book for toddlers.

The books, published by Kolan Creative Services, are Friendship Club and Other Stories, which has three stories on 36 pages, and Lindsey And The Blue Fox has 20 pages, said 3news.

The book for toddlers has 38 pages of just plain pictures of all the stories in the two books, waiting to be coloured.

2. DJ Switch is a Ghanaian entertainer and US-based student:

Born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, the young Ghanaian entertainer won TV3's Talented Kidz Season 8. The talent show shot her into the limelight. DJ Switch is known for her disk jockey skills and confidence.

Her milestones include being named one of the Top 100 Child Prodigies in 2020. The year before, Jay-Z's Roc Nation recognised her talent and featured her on their social media for lack History Month in 2019.

The entertainer is a student at the prestigious Chaminade College Preparatory in the United States.

3. Yvonne Agyapong graduates from high school:

Photo of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter. Credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, made her father and Ghana proud when she graduated as the valedictorian at the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey on May 25. Yvonne was part of 168 graduands.

4. Francisca Lamini made history in 2021 and is now a student at Harvard College.

Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) alumna, Francisca Lamini, most recently obtained straight As in her first exams at Harvard College in the US.

The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) prodigy made history when she became the first female student to reach the grand finale of the NSMQ in the last eight years.

Lamini chalked up another feat in 2022 with her admission into Harvard College, where she excelled in her first-year examination.

4. Calista Amoateng is a model, musician, and beauty queen:

The multi-talented young lady is the daughter of media personality Stacey Amoateng and veteran musician Okyeame Quophi. Calista recently won the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism crown in the Philippines.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, Other Single Ghanaian Mothers Who Are Accomplished Career Women

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that "being a single mom is twice the work, twice the stress, and twice the tears but also twice the hugs, twice the love, and twice the pride.''

Despite the difficulties with single parenthood, some women make it seem easy as they successfully balance motherhood and work.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh