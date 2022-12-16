Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa, has been spotted at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) as she prepared to fly out of the country

Rocking a casual look, she was captured wearing biker shorts which she paired with a long sleeved shirt as she beamed with smiles in the photo

Many of her fervent fans and friends have showered her with lovely messages as they wished her a safe flight

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Asantewaa, has been spotted at the airport preparing to travel outside of the country.

Asantewaa spotted KIA with her luggage. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

She was captured at the outside section of Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) dressed in a pair of black biker shorts and baggy short sleeved shirt.

She wore a ginger wig that was parted in the middle section. The hair hung over her shoulders effortlessly. To add some style to her entire look, she placed her white framed sunglasses in her wig.

She had with her travel pillow in her hand as she held onto her two suitcases. She beamed with smiles in the photo.

It is unknown where she is traveling to or whom she is traveling with. However, many of her ardent fans and friends have wished her a safe flight.

Many fervent fans, friends and well wishers wish Asantewaa a safe flight abroad

osei__felicia said:

Be safe

portiawekia commented:

I will go take me la

flawlessbynicky_ remarked:

Fly safe baby girl

asantewaaa_addict stated:

Safe Flight my Gorgeous Queen❤️

stlye_statements said:

Safe flight hun❤️

_madeinghana_ remarked:

Buy bread at Linda Dor for me.

judeheavens stated:

❤️❤️be safe my dear, and don't forget to sitsafe❤️❤️❤️❤️

