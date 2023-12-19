Frank Naro Begs Kuami Eugene For A Verse After Chasing Him For 5 Years, Goes On His Knees In Video
- A video of Frank Naro on his knees begging Kuami Eugene for a verse on a song has gone viral on social media
- According to Frank Naro, he sent a song to Kuami Eugene five years ago and efforts to get him to record his verse have proved futile
- Many people spoke about how the music industry is not easy while others applauded Frank Naro for his effort
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Musician Frank Naro went on his knees to plead with singer Kuami Eugene for a verse for his song after chasing him for five years.
Frank Naro begs Kuami Eugene for a verse
When Frank Naro heard that Kuami Eugene would be visiting the Tepahene at his palace, he made it a point to show up and meet the Lynx Entertainment signee.
In the video, he stated that Kuami Eugene is known for producing hit songs and making the songs of other artistes go viral. Therefore, he would want a similar fate for one of his songs.
Pleading on his knees, the My God Dey crooner stated that five years ago, he sent the Angela crooner a song to add his verse to hit; however, that has proven futile.
He put his fellow singer on the spot and asked him whether he would record the verse. Kuami Eugene said that if God wills it, he will drop the verse on the song.
Video of Frank Naro pleading with Kuami Eugene to drop a verse on his song.
Ghanaians react to Frank Naro's actions in the video
Many Ghanaians applauded Frank Naro for taking the bold step of kneeling before Kuami Eugene and pleading for a verse.
Others also shared the reason Kuami Eugene had not recorded his verse after five years.
ritaakwaah said:
The maid has made him suro nipa lol
richnird said:
Nice strategy
richnird said:
U no reach the peak for a verse that's what Kuami wanna say
nanaboateng579 said:
Eugene makes hit songs
kingnana176 said:
This is beautiful this is how it has to be let love lead
adwoaky said:
Naro pay him before na some artists have been taking Kuami for granted...So now you pay before he go give you
Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene party wild in South Africa
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musicians Lyrical Joe and Kuami Eugene were spotted in South Africa.
According to reports, the duo were in the country to shoot a music video for an upcoming collaboration.
Ghanaians reacted as they saw the two Ghanaian superstars in South Africa preparing for their upcoming project.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh