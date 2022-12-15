Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has revealed the face of his newborn daughter to the public for the first time

This comes after news broke out on December 15, 2022, that he and his wife have welcomed a lovely baby girl

Many netizens continue to shower congratulatory messages on Lil Win as others drool over how adorable the little girl looks

Celebrated Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win and his gorgeous wife Maame Serwaa have for the first time shown the face of his newborn daughter to the general public.

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa reveal the face of their daughter. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, he showed the little girl's face while she was laying down on the bed as KiDi's Odo Remix featuring Davido and Mayorkun was being played in the background of the video.

The adorable little girl who is the 8th child of Lil Win was capotured rossing her hands in the air ar she she cooed while laying down on ehr back.

The little girl was dressed in a red dress as she has a blue ribbon which has had white poladots wrapped around her head.

Her official name has not been revealed yet, however, lots of congratulatiory mesages are pouring in for Lil Win and Maame Serwaa.

She was dressed in a white pair of sneakers that also has a blue and a white polkadot pattern on them.

Netizens admire Lil Win's baby girl's lovely video as others wonder about the number of children he has

Lil Win Welcomes Daughter After Seven Boys, News Excites Many Fans

YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian comedian and actor, Lil Win, has welcomed his first daughter with his recently wedded wife, Maame Serwaa.

The news was announced by popular celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, on his official verified Instagram page.

According to Zionfelix, Maame Serwaa delivered in the United States of America on December 14, 2022. He hinted that the Kumawood actor now has seven lovely boys, and a beautiful girl.

