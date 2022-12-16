'Something' hitmaker Gyakie turned 24 on December 16, 2022, and she celebrated her special day with a lovely photo

Dressed in a casual way, she flaunted her behind in the photo as she wished herself a happy birthday

Many of her ardent followers have showered her with lovely messages as she marked her special day

Ghanaian singer Jacqueline Acheampong well known as Gyakie in showbiz turned 24 on December 16, 2022, and she dropped a stunning photo to mark the day.

Unlike many other Ghanaian celebrities who drop photos on their birthday from a lavish photoshoot, the songbird decided to do it her way.

Dressed in a casual outfit, She took a mirror selfie while standing in front of the mirror.

She rocked a pair of bell trousers in the colour blue-green. It was made out of a stretchy fabric that accentuated her curves and highlighted her backside.

She paired it with a white crop top that had a v-shaped end around her waistline. She accessorised her entire look by rocking a mini bag which hung around her shoulders.

She completed her look with a pair of black sandals. She held a branded bottle that had her pictures printed around it.

Many of her fervent fans and celebrity friends have thronged the comment section of the post to celebrate her.

Netizens react to Gyakie's birthday photo as many shower her with lovely messages on her birthday

naa_ashorkor_ commented:

Happy birthday Missy❤️

sisterdeborah commented:

Happy Birthday, Song Bird!

iamnasboi said:

Happy birthday beautiful. God bless your new age

mugeezxkamikaze remarked:

LiveUp!!! ❤️

officialamel said:

Happy birthday ❤️

princess_burland said:

Ei my love is this your body? Wawo

sheis_ro commented:

Birthday blessings ❤️❤️

efia_odo stated:

Happy birthday to my babyyyyyyy

temsbaby remarked:

Happy birthday baby girl!

