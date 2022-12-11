Celebrated TikTok star Asantewaa has gotten the internet buzzing after she shared throwback photos from her graduation from KNUST

Flaunting her graduation attire while throwing her cap in the air and beaming with smiles, she looked stunning in the photos

Many people have reacted to the photo as they shower her with congratulatory messages under her instagram post

Popular TikTok star Asantewaa has gotten many people showering her with unconditional praise after she shared graduation photos from two years ago.

Asantewaa 2020 graduation photos. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo which was taken in 2020 after she graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), many have gushed over her infectious beauty.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she hinted that she graduated with honours, and that since she left the institution, she has made more money. she wrote,

Honors and money Anything less is an insult ❕#knustgraduation2020

She further stated that anything less than these achievement is an insult and people have to acknowledge her wins.

More congratulatory mesasges from her fervent fans and well-wishers are pouring in for the sensational TikTok star.

Reactions as Asantewaa drops gorgeous graduation photos from 2020

inusahsahadatu stated:

Periodttt

strikhar_ stated:

Congrats⭐️

enibaid said:

CONGRATULATIONS TEE, WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOES NOT EXIST ✨

asantewaaa_addict remarked:

Congratulations my Queen More Wins❤️❤️❤️

realelementdotcom said:

Congratulations Queenforever grateful

gojeho_parlour_gele remarked:

#GLORY ahead Saaaa❤️

algebra.grafix commented:

Product of #knust indeed congratulations

dzifa.xx stated:

Congratulations period

sandyluvcakehouse stated:

Congratulations mummy ❤️❤️❤️

