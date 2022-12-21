'Detty December' is about to be fun as organisers of Afro Nation have announced details of the much-anticipated show after two years of being away due to the Coronavirus

The concert is set to take place on the 29th and 30th of December 2022 in Ghana at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square

This article, put together by YEN.com.gh, contains the artiste lineup and all the other details you need to know about Afro Nation Ghana

After almost two years of being on a long hiatus due to the global pandemic Covid-19, organisers of the much-anticipated December fan-packed concert Afro Nation are set to return on the 29th and 30th.

About Afro Nation

Afro Nation Ghana is an afrobeat festival which aims to unite the diaspora with their Ghanaian cultural roots. The Afrobeats explosion continues to grow with Afro Nation every other year.

The much-anticipated event in Ghana follows the hugely successful beach festival which was held in Portugal in the summer of 2022, and its first-ever show in the United States of America in Puerto Rico in March.

Afro Nation Ghana invites thousands of revellers and diasporans who would be travelling home to party and be together with family to come and have a taste of afrobeat music from across the African continent.

Artiste line up

American rapper Meek Mill, Nigeria's Davido and P-Square are set to headline the concert.

Ghana’s own reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy is set to be joined by Nigerian party king Davido, and the legendary duo P-Square.

Other artistes include; Rema, Dadju, CKay, Adekunle Gold, and Black Sherif, coming together with Ghana's brightest new stars Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Gyakie and Camidoh.

DJs set to perform

Afro Nation Ghana is set to host all the major Amapiano artists. Their names are Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela as well as DJ Maphorisa.

Kabza De Small’s collaborative project titled Scorpion Kings, will also bring the hottest tunes from South Africa to one of the biggest stages on the continent.

