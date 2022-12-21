Afro Nation, the biggest Afrobeat music festival in Ghana is back after a 2-years long hiatus due to the global pandemic, Covid-19

The much-anticipated Afrobeat festival, Afro Nation is set to happen on the 29th and 30th of December at the Marine Drive of the Black Stars Square.

In order for revellers to attend, one would have to secure a ticket. There are two different tickets for each day.

Ticket prices

General Admission tickets go for GH₵200 each for each of the days.

Where to buy tickets?

Tickets can be bought at Tema Community 11 Shell, Airport Shell, Osu Shell, MaxMart Supermarket, and Koala Supermarket.

Also, ravers can grab their tickets from Batsonaa Total, Zen Garden, New World Grooming and any Telefonica Shop which is closest to you.

Also, students who would love to attend could purchase their tickers from the representatives of either Afrohive or from Lofty Concepts.

Persons living in the diaspora or outside of Ghana who would want to party on the 29th and 30th of December could book their tickets from the website AfroNationGhana.com.

The concert is set to take place on the 29th and 30th of December 2022 in Ghana at Marine Drive, Black Star Square

Afro Nation Ghana invites thousands of revellers and diasporans who would be travelling home to party and be together with family to come and have a taste of afrobeat music from across the African continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh