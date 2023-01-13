Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service has awarded some of its drivers for being hardworking and consistent

The drivers were excited as the brand ambassador and actress Fella Makafui presented them with their mobile phone reward

Shaxi then urged other drivers to follow in the footsteps of these drivers to also receive the same acknowledgement

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shaxi, the ride-hailing business of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has rewarded selected drivers with mobile phones.

Shatta Wale's Shaxi gift drivers mobile phones, Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

According to Shaxi, the reward was given to hardworking drivers who have also been consistent in their work.

With mobile phones being a central part of their business since drivers would have to book their service through an app, Shaxi saw the need to gift them with mobile phones to beef up the work of these drivers.

The gift also sought to encourage other drivers who work for Shaxi to also pull their weight and be the best in the ride-hailing service, and also win prizes for themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

From the video, the drivers were given a Samsung Galaxy A04 phone, which they placed a branded Shaxi sticker on its back.

In a brief ceremony, the drivers showed excitement as they flaunted their brand-new phones in a video.

The presentation was done by Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui who also doubles as one of the brand ambassadors of the ride-hailing service. In a brief speech, she said,

"On behalf of Shaxi, we want to appreciate you, dedicated drivers. Thank you so much for your love and support to the team, and Shaxi as a whole would love to give you this little token to say thank you. More grease to your elbow."

Shatta Wale: Thick GH Lady Head Spins While Shaking Bumbum On Street To Promote Shaxi, Video Excites Fans

In another story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady turned heads on social media after she was captured dancing passionately on the streets of Accra during Shatta Wale's Shaxi activation.

One dancer stole the moment as she whined passionately while somersaulting and doing head spins, and shaking her backside.

She also did the middle split while shaking her backside vigorously on the road when the lights turned red.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh