The kind-hearted Ghanaian educator named Akosua Saffy garnered attention after she made a post about her school's need for renovation

The Oppongkrom MA Primary School teacher in the West Akim District in the Eastern Region achieved results after some benefactors offered to paint the school

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she said she ''believes every child has the right to quality education and thus their environment and location should never be a barrier to this goal''

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akosua Saffy, a Ghanaian educator at the Oppongkrom MA Primary School in the West Akim District in the Eastern Region, has led an initiative to give the school a facelift.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she disclosed that she gained the attention of a group of friends who have chosen to remain anonymous after she posted images accentuating the school's need for renovation.

Akosua Saffy recalls how the benefactors learned about the school's need for renovation

''They got to know about this painting renovation after chancing on one of my posts on Twitter. They then followed directives to make their enquires on how to paint the classrooms and give the school a facelift.''

Photos emerge as Ghanaian teacher gets her school painted with help from benefactors. Credit: @Bella1Roma.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''I spearheaded the whole process. To get to my headmaster to get his approval before the [painting],'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Akosua Saffy discloses the source of funding for the painting

Saffy added that her group of friends painted the school from kindergarten to class six and promised to return to do more renovations.

''They paid for the painters and bought the items for the job. They did a collection after consulting the headmaster for the budget needed to complete the painting,'' she recounted to YEN.com.gh.

''My classroom looks spotless and more suitable for learning than it used to. To everyone that came through, no amount of thank you can ever be enough for the joy you’ve placed in my heart, the community, teachers, and students are so grateful,'' she tweeted in a subsequent post.

Akosua Saffy's previous initiatives

Aside from the recent renovation, Saffy has embarked on other charity projects to make life easy for the pupils.

''Last term, two organisations visited us to donate stationary and made the kids happy on “OUR DAY” with items such as books, pencils, wall clock, sanitary pads, and a whole lot were given to aid in teaching and learning,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Saffy said she believes that every child has the right to quality education and thus their environment and location should never be a barrier to this goal.

''This only makes me feel a step closer to reaching this goal. This has made the school a better place for teaching and learning. An impact is only made when these kids become who they dream to be one day,'' she said.

Anthony Dzamefe: Ghanaian CEO Donates Educational Resources to Penyi Akpatoeme DA Basic School

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CavemanWatches, Anthony Dzamefe, donated educational resources to Penyi Akpatoe.

The educational items included school uniforms, shoes, and other supplies for the pupils in the Volta Region of Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh