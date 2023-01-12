A quarrel between a woman and a taxi driver in the middle of the road has caused a stir online

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the woman was heard shouting at the driver who was seated in the vehicle

Netizens who reacted to the video said the taxi driver should have apologized to the lady and moved on

A video showing a quarrel between a Ghanan woman and a taxi driver has sparked reactions on the internet.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @franka1_ a visibly angry young woman and a taxi driver were captured in a heated exchange of words in the middle of the road.

A Ghanaian woman and taxi driver were filmed arguing in the middle of the road Photo credit@franka1_/TikTok

Although the actual cause of the argument is not known, the utterances of the woman sought to suggest that the driver was careless and refused to acknowledge that a passerby was crossing the road.

From the verbal altercation, neither of them appeared to back down as they hurled invectives and insulting remarks at each other.

Some Ghanaians blame the driver

The majority of the netizens who took the comments section to react supported the woman with many saying taxi drivers have a penchant for disregarding the zebra crossing rules.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 25,000 likes and 500 comments

edimac90

Instead of saying sorry.See this man

MARVE LOUS

Pains her husband no get car that why

Kizito

only Ghana u see this

Fly Boy

Some drivers are so wicked I don’t even know where they’re going you can stand at the roadside for hours and they’ll never stop for you to pass.

akuapurple8

Blessing maame. I know her

