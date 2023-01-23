Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has taken part in a trending TikTok challenge with a famous TikTok star based in the United Kingdom called Ehiz Ufuah

The popular challenge saw both Sarkodie and Ehiz measure the qualities of Ghanaian ladies using water and a steel pot

The hilarious video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many share their views

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been spotted in a hilarious TikTok challenge with a popular UK TikTok Star with over 13 million followers, Ehiz Ufuah.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and TikToker Ehiz in a TikTok challenge. Photo Source: @_ehiz

Source: Instagram

The hilarious video is a popular trend on TikTok where TikTokers measure the qualities of people from various nationalities by pouring an amount of water into a bucket, bowl, or large cup.

In this particular video, the two TikTokers revealed that God created Ghanaian ladies very beautifully, however, they lack patience.

While Ehiz stirred the stainless steel pot, Sarkodie poured a large amount of water into it to signify that Ghanaian ladies are exceptional cooks and also have a huge bunda which means backside.

Sarkodie's latest feature on deceased legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley's all-time hit song 'Stir It Up' was the background music for the video.

Netizens react to the hilarious video of Sarkodie and Ehiz

SAMIRAH opined:

The collaboration I never expected...... huh ‼️

Queen Sash stated:

This is how I’m 1000% sure that my ancestors are from Ghana. Fellow jamaican here

Look stated:

That’s so random. I love it

The Efia commented:

The unexpected content I’ve been seeing on fyp these days

@Nana_Yhaa❤️ said:

wooow, I'm still surprised tho

Meanwhile, many netizens admired the TikTok collaboration as they shared their opinions on the context of the video.

