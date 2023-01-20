The beautiful baby mama of Ghanaian rapper strongman Burner has opened up about her lover's spicey photo on social media

The emojis used and the statement she made are usually used to express surprise at someone's actions by referring to them as 'Koo'

Nana Ama's statement has sparked massive reactions on social media as many empathise with her and encourage her not to take it seriously

Nana Ama Strong, the gorgeous baby mama of popular Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, has reacted to the spicy photo her lover shared on his social media pages.

The post which is a photo of the 'Transformer' hitmaker seated in between two gorgeous ladies who were dressed in lingerie caught the attention of the mother of Simona Osei Strong.

Commenting on the post on Twitter, Nana Ama Strong wrote,

Eeeei koo

The post has gotten many people talking and with Strongman Burner's lover coming into the picture and reacting to the photo, this has gotten many people to empathise with her.

Others also encouraged her not to take it to heart since it is for a music video for an upcoming song titled 'Switch', which many of his fervent fans are anticipating.

Comments from netizens as Strongman Burner's baby mama speaks on spicey photo

@FelixLatuo stated:

Behind that laughing Emoji is serious Vawlence awaiting a fellow man...chai

@BlackBoyFlyy_ said:

Ama as3m ba nya abotr3

@KKankam4 stated:

Indeed he’s a strong man

@KGodson3 said:

Fear not for God is with you @NanaAmaStrong

@MRLOVESME remarked:

He is working la

@fatwime commented:

Wɛi deɛ wo ya mu ahye wo jealousy

Meanwhile, many netizens have shared their views on how Nana Ama Strong feels about the feisty picture which has drawn the attention of many Ghanaians and fans.

