'Electricity' crooner and Nigerian producer Pheelz has hinted at wanting to feature on a song with Ghana's Shatta Wale

He made this known during an exclusive interview on 3FM, as he showed excitement as he spoke about wanting to work with Shatta Wale

The video has got many Shatta Wale fans hailing Pheelz as they encourage the two to work together since it will throw the spotlight on Africa

Internationally recognised Nigerian record producer and musician, Pheelz, has expressed his admiration for controversial Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

He noted that his admiration stemmed from when he heard Shatta Wale's 'Freedom' song.

In an exclusive interview on 3FM's Big Convo, the 'Finesse' hitmaker called on Shatta Wale to jump on a song with him.

Beaming with smiles, he noted that recording a song with Shatta Wale will be a smashing hit.

“I feel like we can do something crazy,” he said during the interview.

After making that revelation, cohost of the show, Jay Foley then recorded a video of the adorable moment and sent it to Shatta Wale via WhatsApp.

In his message to Shatta Wale which Jay Foley recorded with his iPhone, Pheelz urged Shatta Wale to reach out because he has been wanting to work with him.

The 'Electricity' crooner also noted that he would also love to work with other Ghanaian musicians like Black Sherif and Sarkodie.

Comments from netizens as Pheelz expressed admiration for Shatta Wale

The video has got many Shatta Wale's fan base, SM 4 Lyf, hailing Pheelz for showing admiration for their leader.

futuregh99 commented:

4lyf is our life

kwametoaker said:

Very Nice. Glad to see stuff like this. Go + !!!!

yrnbna remarked:

Pah pah

iamevansbentil stated:

Real Recognize Real

gethighrich remarked:

Nigerians love Shatta more than Ghanaians! Facts.

shattabwoy_music_ stated:

SM 4Lyf ❤️

adidja375 commented:

SM

