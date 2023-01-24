Popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has revealed that going on a world tour with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy would be an answered prayer

He made these revelations in an exclusive interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty on Accra-based radio station HitzFM

Sarkodie's statement has sparked massive excitement among fans as they encourage him to make sure it happens

In an exclusive interview on Accra-based Entertainment radio station, HitFM, Sarkodie responded to a question from a fervent listener of the station during its morning show dubbed Daybreak Hitz.

According to the 'Country Side' hitmaker that is his prayer. He added that the concert has to happen.

The question comes at the back of these three artistes, who are strong contenders in the Ghana music industry, having a history of being on each other's throats.

Reactions as Sarkodie says going on tour with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy is his prayer

cruuuuucial_updates said:

Talk talk like this s)))) . Them start again.. so so make he happen nkoa we go dey hear buh nothing go happen

johnklu stated:

If there’s unity it can happen and we abroad will buy tickets to attend

sweet_and_tight stated:

Sarkodie be guy roff❤️

iamwealthy__ said:

They will destroy the world, if it happens

tiffanyagyenim4 opined:

It will be fire works

mc_bills_15 stated:

That’s what we need now ❤️

kodak_gh commented:

The Tour should be called Afrodancehall

Meanwhile, many netizens are overjoyed at Sarkodie's statement as they urge him to ensure that the joint tour happens.

