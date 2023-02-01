Stonebwoy opened up about his altercation with Shatta Wale at the 2019 VGMA Awards in an interview at the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God

The dancehall musician narrated what happened and said he was still cool with Shatta Wale despite their differences

Stonebwoy was at the Breakfast Club, a US radio show, to discuss his personal life, projects, relationship issues and the continued rise of Afrobeats music and African music in general

Dancehall music icon, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, was a guest on the Breakfast Club show, a renowned show on American radio station WWPR-FM Power 105.1.

Source: UGC

Stonebwoy sat with radio legend, Charlamagne tha God, Dj Envy, and NeNe Leakes. The Ghanaian superstar was invited to discuss the rise of African music, his personal life, music projects and more.

During the conversation, Charlamagne triggered an old memory from Stonebwoy's career as he brought up an altercation the dancehall icon had with fellow Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale way back in 2019.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's clash at 2019 VGMA

During the 2019 VGMA Awards, Stonebwoy had a big altercation with Shatta Wale on stage when he walked up to receive his Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of The Year award.

While receiving the award, Shatta Wale and his entourage rushed onto the stage, causing chaos which resulted in Stonebwoy pulling out a pistol.

Stonebwoy recollects 2019 VGMA clash with Shatta Wale on US radio

When asked about the incident, Stonebwoy narrated what happened and said he was still cool with Shatta regardless of their differences.

He, however, noted that they were still not the best of friends. The dancehall star said, at the time, Shatta was beefing with everybody, and his behaviour on the night was something he could not tolerate.

Stonebwoy neglected the part where he pulled out a gun in his narration, which did not sit well with some Ghanaians.

Fans Recount Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale Beef

kukua__b said:

I’ll never forget that U-turn shatta did on stage kw3 iconic U turn oo

edisonmusiq felt he did not tell the whole story:

Mandem didn’t mention that he was strapped

bekibecca commented:

People forget that none of this would have happened if he didn’t feel threatened. Please his response was his perspective no need for unnecessary details.

Stonebwoy Talks About His Song Therapy At The Breakfast Club

In another story, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been interviewed on the Breakfast Club Show in America a few days after he was seen on a tour with his wife Dr Louisa.

He got his fans and other Ghanaians gushing over the interview as they saw it as a big win for Ghana and the entertainment industry to be recognised on such a big American entertainment show.

Stonebwoy revealed that a line in his song called ‘therapy’ was purported to send a message that, it is sometimes safer to be told a lie because of the trauma that relationships present at the moment.

