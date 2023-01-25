An Entertainment Journalist Edem Tsotorme has shared a heartfelt message with 'Country Side' hitmaker Sarkodie

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz, host of the show Andy Dosty read out the message which spoke about Sarkodie's persistent negative attitude towards his colleagues in the music industry

The message and Sarkodie's response have sparked massive reactions online as many netizens share their views on the matter

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been criticised by Entertainment Journalist Edem Tsotorme for having a negative attitude towards his fellow musicians in the Ghanaian music industry.

In an interview on HitzFM's Daybreak Hitz with the host Andy Dosty, he read out the journalist's comment during a Q&A session of the show.

In the comment, Edem Tsotorme indicated that the rapper is known among his fellow musicians as one who does not return favours. According to them, the rapper refuses to return calls or respond to messages when he agrees to work on a project with them.

Listing some names from the entertainment space who have bemoaned the rapper's behaviour, he mentioned, Edem, E.L, Freddy Meiway, Sherifa Gunu, among others. Nigerian musician Yemi Alade was also on the list.

However, responding to the young man's claims, Sarkodie hinted that the Entertainment Journalist sure does have a point.

This comes amidst public scrutiny from reggae/dancehall artsite Samini who stated that he has no plans of working with the rapper due to his negative attitude towards projects.

Reactions from netizens as Entertainment Journalist comes hard at Sarkodie about his poor attitude

efua_sagoe said:

Landlord WKHKYD

britzbeauty_accessories remarked:

This is why he doesn’t like interview no oo Andy Dosty, Sarkodie in his head be like wo last a nie

meandmythought_ stated:

Sarkodie only gets to you when he needs you and that’s exactly what’s keeping his brand going. He will use you for a hit song but he wouldn’t want to give you the same treatment when you need him.

melqgibs said:

Sark doesn’t owe anybody an apology…. If he feels the song is not good why will he drop a verse on it

reggienius_ commented:

Everything he said is fact! He needs to learn and change, then we move he is a human too he makes mistakes like any other person

edemtsotorme remarked:

Hmmmmmm, the matter chop hot

amcollayfrimp said:

If you go record any foolish song bia, then you dey want someone make add his voice so you go hit. Sark make you no do any collabo with any foolish song bia.

Meanwhile, many netizens have shared their opinions on the Entertainment Journalist's statement as they flood social media with their thoughts.

Samini v. Sarkodie beef: Reggae/dancehall legend jabs rapper; says he depends on features for hit songs

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary musician, Samini, has been in the trends for some days now after he made some snide statements about the popular rapper, Sarkodie.

The reggae/dancehall icon was agitated about being ignored by Sarkodie after he approached him on a number of occasions to request a verse from the rapper for a song.

