Charlamagne Tha God has disclosed the name of the restaurnat that made him wait 2-3 hours for the meal he ordered

He spoke bitterly about the customer service in Ghana, however, Stonebwoy hinted that it is everywhere including the States

The video has sparked debate on social media as they speak about the customer service in Ghana

American media personality Charlamagne Tha God has officially revealed the name of the restaurant that made him wait for about 3 hours.

Stonebwoy and The Breakfast Club crew. Photo Source: @breakfastclubam

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview on The Breakfast Club with Stonebwoy, he noted that even though the restaurant made them wait that long, they were extremely nice about it.

He stated that his table was offered a discount and free champagne to calm their nerves and noted that customer service in Ghana is generally poor.

However, Stonebwoy told him that poor service is experienced everywhere, even in America.

Charlamagne then disclosed the name of the restaurant as Kozo, and Stonebwoy encouraged the restaurant to do better next time.

Meanwhile, Charlamagne showered praises on Akufo Addo's daughter's restaurant Nsuon Nam. He shared that they have exceptional customer service, and he was pleased with how he was treated.

Reactions as Stonebwoy responds to Charlamagne Tha God's claims on poor service in Ghana

@AnwarBlaq commented:

Shatta wale would’ve been like “yeah bro, Ghanaians de3 dem no dey take business seriously. Dat be why I always dey say Ghana be village”. But see the way Stonebwoy handled the situation.

@kwakupenny said:

Am sure maybe they had a little issue with the order ‍♂️ That's why they gave him free champagne to compensate him

@PiusGeorgina1 remarked:

Stone even tried with the answer he gave, I will feel bad if I was in Stone's shoes cause see we’ve painted a nice picture to them that Ghana is where everyone needs to be so with that said we also have to work on our service cause isn’t only about

Meanwhile, Stonmebwoy's statement has sparked massive reactions online as many commend him for defending Ghana.

Charlamagne Tha God complains poor customer service in Ghana

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlamagne Tha God threw some spotlight on his experience in Ghana during an espisode on popular American podcast called FDA WrongBoy, a show which he cohosts with Andrew Schulz.

While sharing stories, he hinted that he did not enjoy the customer service in Ghana. Without disclosing the name of the restaurant, he stated that he had to wait 2-3 hours for his meal at a restaurant.

Regardless of the poor customer service he experienced, he hinted that one could not be angry because of how extremely nice the staff at the restaurant were.

