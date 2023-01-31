A 22-year-old Ghanaian boy called Emmanuel Asiedu is in need of support to further his education

The young man made a post on Twitter appealing to anyone capable of helping to support him

Emmanuel shared his WASSCE certificate from four years that shows he got 4As, 3Bs and 1C

Emmanuel Asiedu, a young Ghanaian boy who chalked great success in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is still home after four years.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Emmanuel shared his grades and the fact that he has been home for four years, despite working hard to get the results he had.

The young man who graduated from Konongo Odumase Snr High School also attached a certificate that shows that he got 4As, 3Bs and 1C, which is an amazing result by all standards.

Emmanuel Asiedu's results and a boy looking sad Photo credit: @asiedu_09 via Twitter; Prince Kpendo via Getty Images

"It’s been four years after SHS and still in the house with no hope of going to tertiary looking at mum and dad. But it’s my dream one day I meet this Good Samaritan who will appreciate my result and makes my dream become reality," the boy said in his Twitter post.

Netizens share thoughts on Emmanuel Asiedu's plight

Some of the comments social media users shared after noticing Emmanuel Asiedu's post can be seen below:

@kwabenanitro stated:

My bro.this is the bird app.u should sound very nice and presentable, someone is willing to help and he sed text him and u are rather telling him to text u or call u.

@onua_zionfelix indicated:

Oh how… you MUST and WILL go to school. WhatsApp me on 0242544313

See the post below:

