Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay brought talented performers to her 2023 Shay Concert at the West Hills Mall in Accra

Top-tier rapper Eno Barony, singer Sista Afia, rapper Fameye, rapper Amerado Burner, and other fast-rising musicians mounted the stage to delight patrons on the night

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos showing the moment the host herself and other acts sent the crowd into a frenzy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay pulled talented performers to the 2023 edition of her Shay Concert at the West Hills Mall in Accra on Saturday, January 7.

Together, the Afropop and Afrobeats singer and other musicians ascended the stage to entertain patrons.

Wendy Shay herself, rapper singer Sista Afia, Fameye, rapper Amerado Burner, and rapper Bosom P-Yung hit the stage to deliver back-to-back hit songs, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Photos of musicians who performed at the 2023 Shay Concert in Accra. Credit: ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Ghana's first Best Rapper at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Eno Barony, mounted the stage and left fans agog and wild with her performance. The top-tier rapper's plus-size dancers added to her thrill on the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Below are videos of the musicians who performed at Wendy Shay's 2023 concert:

1. Singer Wendy Shay's grand entrance on stage at her Shay Concert at the West Hills Mall:

2. Rap goddess Eno Barony mashing up the stage at the Shay Concert at West Hills Mall:

3. Rapper Fameye in a spiritual mood after he mounted the stage to perform at the Shay Concert:

4. Rapper Amerado Burner hits the stage at the Shay Concert to thrill fans with some of his popular songs:

5. The moment rapper Bosom P-Yung joined singer Wendy Shay on stage:

6. Singer Sista Afia shows up to support Wendy Shay at the 2023 Shay Concert:

2023 Shay Concert: Wendy Shay Shows Off Hot Dance Moves Ahead of Her Show

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian songster Wendy Shay, known in real life as Wendy Asiamah Addo, turned heads with a video in which she twerks to her latest song titled Habibi.

The RuffTown Records musician flaunted her curvy stature while dancing to her vibey tune. She sported a fitting outfit.

Sharing the video on her official verified Instagram account, the singer said ''My Mood for the #SHAYCONCERT tomorrow!''

Black Star Line Festival: T-Pain, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Others Light Up Maiden Concert in Accra

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that top-tier Ghanaian and African-American musicians mounted the stage to perform at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper's inaugural Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh