World-renowned singer Rihanna is topping the trends list after she graced the Super Bowl stage and slayed her performance

The superstar performed some of her classic hits and he sent her fans into uncontrollable excitement when she revealed her second pregnancy

Videos of Bad Girl Riri's performance are doing the rounds on social media and many agreed that she slayed her performance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rihanna is trending on social media after her lit Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The superstar slayed her 13-minute performance and also revealed her second pregnancy.

Rihanna graced the Super Bowl stage. Image: @badgirlriri Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Videos of Riri setting the stage on fire after a seven-year hiatus are doing the rounds on . The singer sang and danced to her classic hits and the world is here for it.

The superstar's rep also confirmed her second pregnancy, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The gorgeous Rihanna was with her dancers when she rocked the stage. This was also Rihanna's first performance since she gave birth three months ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fans react to Rihanna's performance

Rihanna's supporters from across the world agreed that their fave is still one of the top performers in the world after watching her halftime show.

@VJVass commented:

"The BEST halftime show I've seen in years! She owned it!!"

@JoAnneGallop2 said:

"Her voice is amazing!"

@justmehelen1 wrote:

"Loved every bit of it!!!"

@hazel10002 commented:

"Is she pregnant again? Looks like it."

@PoweredByKratos said:

"RIH CAME WITH THE ICONIC BANGERS!! SHE ATE!!!"

@PoisonWilliams wrote:

"The visuals are gorgeous. That red and white."

@LunaSea713 added:

"Phenomenal!!! She looked so stunning!"

Rihanna opens up about her return to the stage

In related news, popular South African website Briefly News reported that Rihanna opened up about her return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus. The songstress was expected to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday.

The world-renowned singer sat with Apple Music radio host Nadeska Alexis on Friday, 10 February. They spoke about her upcoming performance and her plans going forward.

During the official press conference, Rihanna said she was looking forward to her live set. She also opened up about preparing for the 13-minute set. She expressed that one of her challenges was cramming 17 years of her work into 13 minutes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za