Konvict Muzik founder and R&B singer, Akon, has disclosed that he is a huge fan of thriving Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif

In a recent interview, he hinted that the 'Kwaku The Traveller' hitmaker was talented and that could be felt through his music

His statement has generated conversations on social media as many Ghanaians hail him for acknowledging Blacko

Senegalese-American singer Akon has revealed that he is currently a huge fan of budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif.

Black Sherif (left) and Akon (right). Photo Source: @blacksherif_ and Getty Images

In a recent interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra, the multiple award-winning record producer hinted that Black Sherif reminds him of the energy he had in his hay days when he started doing music.

He revealed that he was first exposed to Black Sherif's music when a close friend from Mali called Bako played Black Sherif's hit song 'Second Sermon' when they were in New York City.

He stated that what made him fall in love with Blacko was how he told his story through his songs and how it manifests in his voice.

"You can feel the pain, you can feel the struggle, you hear the challenges. But you can just hear a ghetto kid just wanting to get out. It's the way he says it. Like, you know, it's real. It's not nothing that is fabricated," Akon said.

Ghanaians react as Akon expresses admiration for Ghanaian rapper Black sherif

@MrrOppong stated:

don’t stop @blacksherif_ keep going

@malan_nuh opined:

Originality resonates in every ear. @blacksherif_ is the truth at the moment.

@1RealRichie stated:

Goosebumps chale..goosebumps!

@kobbyryder_ remarked:

He is the voice of the youth in Africa .. That part alone ❤

@ghanaspora said:

Black Sherif gets endorsement from Akon ✅ during an interview on BBC Radio One

@AngeloBenjy commented:

This is so beautiful to watch and hear. More grace to Blacko

@kobecreamy said:

The combination of Grace & Hardwork be wild oo.

