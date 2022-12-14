After breaking into the Ghana music industry with his viral video and his song First Sermon, Balck Sherif has had a successful story to tell

From topping charts with his songs off his debut album 'The Villain I never Was' to headlining his first show in London, the story goes on and on

YEN.com.gh has compiled five of some of the many achievemenets the budding rapper has accomplished in 2022

Black Sherif has had a good run this year. After breaking through the music scene in May 2021, he has had a successful journey in his music career thus far.

Below are a few of some of the achievements of Black Sherif which happened in 2022 put togehter by YEN.com.gh.

1. 25th MOBO Awards United Kingdom (UK)

Black Sherif performed for the first time at one of the pestigious awards ceremonies in the United Kingdom, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

It was the 25th anniversary of the awards show as Blacko, as he is affectionately called, thrilled guests to a stellar performance at the OVO Arena Wembley on November 30, 2022.

He performed two of his record breaking hits, Second Sermon Remix which feature's Nigeria's Burna Boy and Kwaku The Traveller.

2. Headlines his first ever concert in London

Blacko headlined his first ever concert in London at KOKO on November 18, 2022.. The sold out concert saw many music lovers and fervent fans of the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker throng the venue to enjoy wonderful performances.

YEN.com.gh compiled videos some of the stellar performances from the concert.

3. Blacko receives Golden Club plaque for 100m+ Boomplay streams

On September 15, Boomplay announced that Black Sherif became the first Ghanaian to join the Boomplay Golden Club.

This was to celebrate the major milestone of Black Sherif's songs garnering over 100 million streams on the Boomplay platform.

He was presented with a Golden plaque by the PR Manager of Boomplay, Paul Azumah-Ayitey.

In October 2022, Black Sherif, broke records to become one of the most streamed Ghanaian artistes on the international streaming app, Boomplay.

According to Boomplay, his debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was' was the most streamed album on the streaming platform, garnering over 100 million streams.

4. BET Awards nomination

In September this year, he bagged his first ever BET nomination as the Best International Flow at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards..

According to Hiphopdx.com, Black Sherif competed against eight other rappers for the award. Unfortunately, he lost to Benjamin Epps from France.

5. MTV Awards nomination

The celebrated Ghanaian drill rapper bagged another international nomination, which came weeks after losing the 2022 BET Best International Flow nomination to Benjamin Epps from France.

Even though this was a major win for Blacko and Ghana as a whole, he unfrotunately lost to Nigeria's Burna Boy.

Akon Expresses Admiration For Black Sherif, Video Excites Many Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Senegalese-American singer Akon has revealed that he is currently a huge fan of budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif.

In a recent interview on BBC Radio 1Xtra, the multiple award-winning record producer hinted that Black Sherif reminds him of the energy he had in his hay days when he started doing music.

He stated that what made him fall in love with Blacko was how he told his story through his songs and how it manifests in his voice.

