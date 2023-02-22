A video of the twin sister of the late Black Stars player Christian Atsu crying at their family home has surfaced on the internet

Christiana Atsupie Twasam was dressed in all-black as she was seated next to where the book of condolence for her late brother was being written

Ghanaians have wished her strength in these challenging times as she cried severely in the heartbreaking video

Christian Atsu's sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, crying passionately has gone viral as many Ghanaians wish her strength in these trying times.

Christian Atsu (left) and his twin sister crying (right). Photo Source: Getty Images and @yencomghnews

Dressed in all-black, Christiana was seated next to where guests and well-wishers wrote the book of condolence,

She had in her hand a white handkerchief which she used to wipe her uncontrollable tears.

Sadly, no one was by her side to comfort her as she cried. This has raised concerns among some Ghanaians, who wished they were there to comfort her.

Below are videos of Atsu's twin sister crying.

Reactions from Ghanaians as a video of Atsu's twin sister crying deeply goes viral

official_elisheba said:

Shouldn’t someone sit by her and comfort her? That usually helps. Cause this pain hits differently God help her hmmm

original_razmelo stated:

It’s so painful and hard! Allow her to cry, for it’s a natural thing! At the right time things will fall into place, and life will surely go on! God giveth and he taketh. All Christians must understand this.

zimifrimps commented:

This reminds me of my late brother. I couldn’t control myself. Hmmmm, may God be it comfort, dear.

vascolly remarked:

Stop posting this because you make me sad when posting this

akholapamilner commented:

It shall be well, GOD dey.

princeosei333 said:

Kafra wate obaa hmmm very sad.

official_amaaa remarked:

This is real pain

halal_clothings remarked:

Hmmm, I hope the wife and kids are okay too.

dflexyaofi said:

Awww, may God comfort them

barbiegal549 stated:

Yiee abaayewa kafra

A new video shows the current state of Christian Atsu's home in Turkey

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that a new video showing how Christian Atsu's apartment in Turkey looks now has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows how some of the buildings on the property were not affected. However, Atsu's building and several others were gravely affected by the earthquake.

The video has many people analysing the situation, as some wonder why Atsu's building did not stand the test of time.

