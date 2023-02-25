American singer and actor Rotimi arrived into the country as he and Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene stormed the streets of Accra

In a video that has surfaced online, fans mobbed their black Mitsubishi Pajero car as they begged for them to splash money on them which they did

The video has caused a stir on social media as many Ghanaians were not pleased with his car and the gesture

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene and American singer and actor Rotimi hit principal streets of Accra as fans mobbed their vehicle.

Kuami Eugene and Rotimi take over the streets of Accra, spraying cash on fans. Photo Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The trending video showed Kuami Eugene and Rotimi standing through the sunroof the black Mitsubishi Pajero car.

Fans began to gather around the car the moment they spotted they duo as they pleaded for money to be thrown at them.

The moment they began splashing them with some cedi notes, more people began to mob their vehicle.

Watch the video below.

Comments from Ghanaians as Kuami Eugene and Rotimi hit the streets to spray cedi notes on fans

nk_general remarked:

A budget within a budget

jemahorde stated:

Most of these people don’t even know Rotimi

mc_mersh4real said:

Circle paaaa. Plenty of y people's phones will get missing. IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!

strikhar_ stated:

DRE FROM POWER

odehyemark said:

arh how can you do this? Your own ride sef would have been better.

hayford.s.lawrence stated:

These people don't even know him ..lol you guys need jobs.

fimymoni said:

I smell some banger cooking

sheezy_on_point said:

Kwame Nkrumah circle crowd or Airport. Boii

sophiaantwi96 stated:

What is the meaning of this ahhh? As any Ghanaian artists don this in America.

American singer Rotimi expresses interest in Kuami Eugene's unreleased song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that American singer and actor Rotimi had shown interest in Kuami Eugene's unreleased Cryptocurrency song.

Shortly after Kuami Eugene shared the video teasing his fans about the yet-to-be-released banger, Rotimi shared the video on his Instagram stories and hinted that he would love to record a verse on the song.

Kuami Eugene accepted and responded that he would send the song to him. His reply has excited many Ghanaians as they anticipate the Ghana-America collab.

Source: YEN.com.gh