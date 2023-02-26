A video of Black Sherif complaining about the pack of Indomie he bought from a vendor at the roadside has caused a stir online

He complained about how light the pack felt, hinting that the quantity of food he ordered was not much

The video has got many people wondering why he was not pleased with the food quantity since he could have paid more to get more

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Internationally recognised Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has caused a stir online after he was captured complaining bitterly about the Indomie he bought.

Black Sherif (left) and a hungry man size Indomie pack. Photo Source: @acetv_gh @indomieghana

Source: TikTok

In the video, after he received his pack of Indomie that he ordered from the food vendor, he questioned why the pack felt light since he paid a lot for the food.

The food vendor then hinted that what he paid for is what he got in the pack he is holding.

There were some voices in the background who insisted that the pack was light because the eggs were scrambled and mixed with the Indomie.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Black Sherif then responded saying that he was not pleased with the quantity of food he was holding.

Watch the video below.

Comments from Ghanaians as Blacko complains about Indomie he bought

McCyrus Kyrie:

Dem sell give am ‘blacko price’

user4961711279462:

Even the rich vex

kwesi addo:

Wei de3 superstar akasa mu

kwesi_wedam:

Now the indomie seller at my area dey vex me pass

user1917793689259:

You go smoke 'igbo' dey come chop indomie.

Yaa_Omenah:

Saaaa na )de y33 Kwesi Arthur

SamuelJackson615:

Man make fine finish wey dey go pass time no you sell oxygen give am

NICK LAS:

chairman like food pass me mpo

amg Khritical:

This boy likes food

SAMKIE:

Man. Make fine Koraa

Khaby Lame uses Black Sherif's song in a funny skit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Senegalese TikTok star, Khaby Lame, made a hilarious skit, and he featured a song from Black Sherif on it.

The song which he featured was Blacko's smashing hit 'Kwaku The Traveller'.

The video got many Ghanaians tagging Black Sherif under the post in a quest to draw his attention. Others also hailed him after a TikToker with millions of followers recognised his craft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh