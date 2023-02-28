Empress Gifty has advised women to accept that cheating is inevitable when it comes to marriage

She explained that once couples accept this fact, forgiveness becomes easy and the marriage last longer than expected

Meanwhile, in the background story, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty advised women not to go through their husband's phone to check if they are being faithful to them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, well-known in showbiz as Empress Gifty has advised women that infidelity is a part of marriage and that is the hard truth they would have to accept.

She believes that the possibility of a spouse cheating cannot be ruled out in marriages.

Empress Gifty and her husband Hopeson Adorye cosy in photos. Photo Source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

According to her, accepting this fact would save people from the disappointments and shocks of finding out that their partner is cheating on them with another.

Explaining her point in an interview on Accra FM, she hinted that upholding your partner in high esteem and seeing them as a saint has repercussions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She urged women to acknowledge that their husbands are humans and that they can make mistakes at any point during the marriage.

The '3y3 Woaa (It's You)' further explained that it is easy for couples to forgive each other once they regard cheating as a sign of weakness.

She added that if spouses do not love their partner's weaknesses, the marriage would not be successful.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Empress Gifty defended her husband Hopeson Adorye, when reports of his extra-marital affair went viral on social media. She hinted that she did not marry an angel.

Empress Gifty advises women not to dig through their husband's phone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that Empress Gifty, disclosed that she does not touch her husband's phone as she believes results in misunderstandings in marriage.

According to her, partners need to be wise and respect the privacy of their partners since that is the only way to breed peace as well as happiness in the home.

She further explained that her lovely husband and politician, Hopeson Adorye does not touch her phone either.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh