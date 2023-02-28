A Ghanaian lady is in a state of confusion following a decision she took to date the father of her ex-boyfriend

She said what started as revenge has now turned into love with the man, even proposing marriage to her

Her ex-boyfriend and the family have objected seriously to the marriage and have vowed to cause their break-up

A young Ghanaian woman is in a state of dilemma after the father of her ex-boyfriend proposed marriage to her.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @citinewsroom, the anonymous lady who revealed her situation to the ‘Sister Sister’ team on Citi TV said it all started when she plotted to revenge against her former boyfriend by dating her dad as payback for jilting her.

Ghanaian lady seeks advice after her move to dad of her ex-boyfriend as a sign of revenge fails Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The lady said initially, she felt excited about getting back at her ex-boyfriend by dating his dad, who was her boss at the office.

She admitted that as things progressed, she realized the relationship between her and the old man grew so strong.

At the moment, the lady says her ex-boyfriend’s dad, who is divorced, has proposed marriage. However, his family is against the move and has vowed to ensure that the marriage doesn’t happen.

The narrator concludes that she is not ready to settle into a toxic environment as a wife and wouldn’t mind continuing as a lover. However, one thing she knows for sure is that she is not walking away from her new-found love and, therefore, wants advice on what decision to take next

