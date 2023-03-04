'Focus On The Beat' hitmaker Gyakie has turned heads online after she dropped gorgeous pictures flaunting her bosoms in a tight corset top

She paired the corset top with a long bright pink ruffle pleated skirt, and her hair was styled in a ponytail that had a series of mini puff ends

Fella Makafui, Ayra Starr, and many others have drooled over her impeccable looks as they rain lovely compliments on her

Celebrated Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has stolen the spotlight on social media as she slayed in a gorgeous outfit accompanied by stylish hairdo.

Gyakie glows in a batik corset top and pink skirt. Photo Source: @gyakie_ @zionfelixdotcom

In a series of pictures and videos that have surfaced on social media, she was spotted wearing a tight corset top which she paired with a long bright pink ruffle pleated skirt.

The corset top hugged her midsection such that it accentuated her voluptuous figure. It pushed out her bosoms as it defined them properly in the corset top.

Her hair was held in a ponytail with the ends styled into mini puffs attached to each other. The sides of her ponytail were braided into stitch braids, with her edges neatly curled and laid.

Below are lovely pictures she shared on her verified Instagram page.

Below is a video of Gyakie flaunting her exceptional looks.

Ghanaians react to lovely video and pictures of Gyakie in corset top

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, and many of her lovely followers have gushed over her looks as they drop beautiful comments under the pictures and video.

ericaemefa stated:

The whole fit!

priscillaboyee opined:

Look at you looking like art

vicky_will_shine_too said:

The skirt should have been knee-length. She's short... looking good tho. But she's missing in the dress...you go, girl.

deborah_ruth_gyimah stated:

Beautiful outfit

funghana_ remarked:

Breastina nie

emelbaah commented:

Queen G

grip_gh said:

its da forehead for me

