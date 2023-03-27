A little kid decided to take part in a new dance trend, and she was a hit with netizens who were gushing over her

Online users could not get enough of the baby girl who was able to follow instructions for the moves to an amapiano beat

People flooded the comments to rate her dancing, and many said that the cute kid looked like Kairo Forbes

A little kid was dancing to an amapiano banger. The tiny tot looked like she was having fun as she nailed the dance moves for the trend.

A little kid got over a million views when she successfully followed instructions on doing a dance routine in a TikTok. Image: TikTok/@mama_ga_amo

People couldn't get enough of the TikTok, which got over 100 000 likes. Online users were raving about how pretty the child was in the video.

Cute Mzansi kid takes part in TikTok dance challenge

A girl in a video by @mama_ga_amo became a viral sensation after doing an amapiano dance. Watch the video to see the kid effortlessly follow the instructions below:

South Africans stan little kid's dance

People love to see children who can dance. TikTok users on the video raved over how beautiful the little girl was. Many compared the girl to the late rapper AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

@supermom938 commented:

"For a sec I thought you were Kairo."

@kabuku5 commented:

"Is that not Kairo."

@modiba_inno commented:

"Yhoooo Amo makes me scared about having a girl child. Very cute babe! Thought it's Kairo at first glance."

@malekhooanaq commented:

"You nailed it cute girl."

@musawenkosisibanda commented:

"Arghh you nailed this one baby so calm and cute."

