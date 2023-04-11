Felicia Osei, a well-known Ghanaian TikTok star, has showcased her lovely dance moves in high heels

The burgeoning Onua FM presenter captured herself performing to talented Nigerian singer Mr Eazi's hit song, See Something

While some fans expressed admiration for her attire and dance moves, many gushed over her beautiful look

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star and brand influencer Felicia Osei exhibited her adorable take on Nigerian singer Mr Eazi's See Something song.

The gorgeous entertainer and presenter performed the popular song, featuring top-tier musicians Shatta Wale, DJ Neptune, Medikal, and Minz.

Felicia Osei exudes confidence

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the influencer showcased impressive flexibility, delivering the movements while boosting her height in heels.

Felicia Osei dances to Mr Eazi's 'See Something' in video. Photo credit: osei_felicia.

Source: Instagram

Before smoothly transforming her body into a sequence of spectacular gestures to the uplifting song, her mesmerising performance began with a presentation of her behind.

The media personality is acclaimed for her abilities as well as for her sense of style. Over 21,000 people have watched the clip, gathering over 226 comments from fans and online users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Felicia Osei's video

poku5874 commented:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️.

tsikataesinam said:

Jesus your dancing gives a heart attack.

lady_basa said:

Auntie Felicia, turn your back .

kennedy_1 commented:

This song deserves a turnaround

munishsingh181 reacted:

Absolutely beautiful

Suana posted:

Ahuofe. Beautiful

Sgh reacted:

Wow, fine lady. One must see things for themselves.

