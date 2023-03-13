Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie celebrated the thrid birthday of his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, with a cute video

The video showed his carrying his son in his arms as they played around and shared a father and son moment together

Funny Face, Sista Afia, and many of Sarkodie's celebrity friends and fans have celebrated the little boy as they gush over their beautiful chemistry

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr, the second child of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie marked his third birthday on March 12, 2023, with an adorable video.

Sarkodie and his son. Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie shared the video on his verified Instagram page, which got many people adoring their chemistry as father and son.

In the video he shared, MJ, as he affectionately calls him, was wrapped in his arms as he carried him across his chest.

The 'Always On my Mind' hitmaker was spotted excitedly tickling his son as he giggled.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

MJ was captured by the camera trying to take out his father's necklaces from beneath his tracksuit.

Watch the adorable video below.

More birthday wishes pour in as Sarkodie marks son's 3rd birthday

Meanwhile, more birthday wishes and blessings poured in for the little boy as many others gushed over the chemistry between Sarkodie and MJ.

kobby.kyei stated:

Happy Birthday MJ! Blessings.

sista.afia opined:

Too cute

___gyems stated:

The cutest video you’d see today ❤️

therealfunnyface said:

Happy birthday young king grow up and continue Daddy’s Legacy .. may the LORD grant you the oil of greatness in JESUS name .. Amen @sarkodie

zlatan_ibile commented:

Happy birthday to you, son. KING.

astoldbynneoma remarked:

Aww happy birthday to your baby boy ❤️

jenni_success said:

This young innocent boy has no idea of who his Father is❤️❤️❤️

kobe_boujee stated:

Happy birthday MJ

directoroj commented:

MJeeeezy Happy BDeeeeezy ❤️

Sarkodie celebrates sold out concert in the UK

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie held a concert in the UK, and he sold out the show.

In a video that surfaced online, he was spotted jubilating with his team as they chanted 'the champ is here' while patting his back.

The video melted the hearts of many people as they commended him for a successful show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh