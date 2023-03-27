The late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu Twasam's widow, Marie-Claire Rupio, has appeared in an old video dancing

The mother of three flaunted her trim figure as she danced in synchronicity in a lovely outfit in her home

While some online commenters appreciated her energetic dancing, others admired her slim physique

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballing star Christian Atsu Twasam, has exhibited her dance moves and svelte physique in an old video.

She was captured donning a crop top over black jeans in the adorable video seen by YEN.com.gh.

Christian Atsu's wife displays her moves

The mother of three mildly kicked her legs while enthusiastically dancing in front of a house.

Wife of Christian Atsu shows off his dance moves in video. Photo credit: Maameowusuaosei.

Rupio plunged herself into the performance, dancing with her arms up. She demonstrated her flexibility while dancing smoothly in the videos.

Christian Atsu's wife shows swag

The widow of Christian Atsu performed some of her best dance skills, drawing the audience's attention.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Christian Atsu's wife

@Alice Morkeh commented:

Our wife we like so much.

@ohemaafunpage posted:

Our wife, we always love you God will see you through with the case you do all.

@sarahakudugu8 reacted:

Wow, this is great.

@Janet Asiedu Effah commented:

God bless everyone.

@Portia Agyare reacted:

Person wey born three this. Wow, aborofo y3 different.

@user @Hero vandy wrote:

The wife is not my problem, but all my problem is my legend kids . may God protect them wherever they are.

