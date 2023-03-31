Celebrated Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was spotted dressed in a classy suit and overcoat as he travelled outside of Ghana to Kenya

He was welcomed by the press in Kenya who were expectant in meeting him and to ask a few questions upon his arrival

Ghanaians have hailed his stylist as they see him looking more like a gentleman in his outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was spotted travelling to Kenya looking classy in an overcoat and suit.

Shatta Wale slays in an overcoat and suit. Photo Source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Details of his outfit

The self-proclaimed dancehall king looked like a gentleman in a deep blue-green double-chested suit with four buttons with two of them to close.

He covered the suit with a black overcoat that was knee-length high. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt that peeped through the suit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He completed his look with a black pair of shoes and a black cap.

Purpose of trip

According to reports, the 'On God' hitmaker travelled to Kenya, where the media met him upon arrival at the airport.

The rushed with their cameras and smartphones to catch a glimpse of the dancehall artiste, while others had the privilege of asking him a few questions.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale leaving Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Below is a video of the press in Kenya mobbing Shatta Wale upon his arrival in the country.

Ghanaian gush over Shatta Wale's outfit

kingsmultimedia_ said:

Stylist did a good job

city_youth_tv stated:

Business minded

123_pearls said:

But Shatta's God is a big God ooo ...paah paah paah

mariam__sc remarked:

Wow he's looking nice

korkor6973 said

... I really like the outfit very classy buh the cap no ..

officialcoconutcity_gh remarked:

Business man branding nu swag nu

sharif_the_6gods remarked:

What drip ? That oversized suit he’s hiding in

Basketmouth hails Shatta Wale

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has showered praises on Shatta Wale for recording a verse on his song for free.

He stated that no one had ever done such a favour for him before and for that he would be forever indebted to the dancehall musician.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh