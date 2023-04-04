Ghanaian songstress Sister Deborah has started a dance challenge on TikTok for her new song featuring ex-lover Medikal

Sister Deborah has outdoored the beginning of the rush for the GH₵1,000 cash prize of her Cold and Trophies song

The initiating video feature popular skit makers in Ghana and Nigerian alongside her brother and transwoman, Angel Maxine

Ghanaian singer Sister Derby is taking her feature on ex-boyfriend Medikal's new song, Cold and Trophies, to the next level with a lucrative deal bait.

The African Mermaid, as Sister Deborah calls herself, has released a video to guide competitors in the challenge on how to win the GH₵1,000 cedis cash prize, effortlessly.

The challenge focused on her feature in The Cold and Trophies, where she warns that she is not a homegirl to be messed with.

Cold and Trophies: Sister Deborah Launches New GH₵1,000 Dance Challenge On TikTok photo credit: Instagram /@sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

Sister Deborah sets the first ₵1,000 dance challenge video in a rural homestead setting. She wore a wig with big loose waves in the brightest shade of red hat contrasted nicely with her fair skin and all-black outfit.

Her brother, Wanlove, was also featured in the video in his usual style to support his sister. He wore a crocheted, dazzling yellow dress with a wig to match up.

Kcreretin was, as always, dressed in his schoolgirl fashion noted in his skits with MadeInGhana donning his recognised loose-fitted clothing and hanging locs.

Ghana's first openly transwoman was also in a chic African print top with a triple ruffled skirt and finished off with ankle-high boots.

Other models were also tastefully dressed as they all danced and grooved to the music in the video, which was shared on her IG page with the caption;

"Sister Derby, but don’t ever call me chef! Tiktok challenge on for 1,000ghc #SDTrophiesChallenge @sisterdeborah"

To win Sister Deborah's #SDTrophiesChallenge you must be on TikTok, and don't forget to tag her in the video.

Watch the TikTok dance challenge video below:

Sister Deborah endorses new relationship with ex-boyfriend Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian singer Sister Deborah featuring on a new song, Cold and Trophies, with her ex-boyfriend Medikal.

Ghanaians were surprised when they learnt of their new 'friendship' after Sister Derby and Medikal's very nasty public break up.

