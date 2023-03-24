Ghanaian rapper Medikal featured his ex-girlfriend, Sister Deborah, on his new song, Cold and Trophies.

Ghanaians were taken by surprise when they learnt of their new 'friendship' after their public break up

Sister Deborah has also reacted to her new working relationship with Medikal

Ghanaian singer Sister Derby and ex-boyfriend rapper Medikal have been in the news after their new song, Cold and Trophies, went viral.

The two, who had a very public break up after actress Fella Makafui, Medikal's wife, was accused of snatching the Ghanaian rapper from the African Mermaid, have put their differences aside to work together.

Sister Deborah shared a snippet of the song on her official Twitter account with the caption, "Bestie things."

Medikal and Sister Deborah in Cold & Trophies music video

Ghanaians have questioned this new development as it coincides with rumours that Medikal and Fella Makafui's marriage is almost over.

Medikal has come out to clear these rumours, saying that the absence of his wedding ring has nothing to do with the status of his marriage.

He added that he has never been a fan of wearing rings, so he has never worn his wedding ring.

In fact, he posted a picture of Fella Makafui just as news of his renewed relationship with Sister Deborah became public and people began to use that as a confirmation of his divorce.

He wrote, "If you were a twin. I will still choose you."

Although his wife, Fella Makafui, did not respond and still hasn't responded to the public love gesture, Medikal insists that his marriage is solid.

Cold & Trophies: Sister Deborah okays new relationship with ex-boyfriend Medikal

