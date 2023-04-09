Daughters of Glorious Jesus musical group has revealed that Christians can listen to secular music

Mrs Edna Sarpong disclosed that she is a Christian and a married woman, but she likes listening to Amakye Dede a lot

The gorgeous minister of God disclosed that the veteran musician even came to sing for her on her birthday

Popular gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has disclosed that Christians should listen to secular songs.

The all-female group were guests on the Easter edition of the United Showbiz program hosted by MzGee.

Mrs Edna Sarpong, a member of the gospel trio, made statements contrary to Moses OK's submissions.

It is God who gives talent. As a Christian, you can listen to secular songs; even their lyrics can touch you and compel you to do the right thing. The gift is from God.

I like Amakye Dede's songs, and I like him. This doesn't make me a non-believer. You don't judge people's outlooks and determine whether the person is a Christian or not. That I am playing Amakye Dede in my car doesn't mean I am not a Christian," she maintained.

Mrs Cynthia Appiadu, another group member, seconded Edna's assertions.

We usually record at the same place Amakye Dede records his songs, and in one instance, he bluntly told us that he listens to our songs and prays with them. After he said that, we always remember him in our prayers.

The third member of the group, Mrs Monica Owusu Ansah, added that;

I heard Mama Monica also declaring her interest in Kojo Antwi's songs. Don't you think people will think you have backslidden if you listen to such songs?" Yes. I listen to his songs, and nobody will think I have backslidden just by listening to Kojo Antwi.

Some of Kojo Antwi's songs give good counsel. He sings love songs. If you are married and listen to some of those songs with your husband, isn't it a good feeling? Because Kojo Antwi also goes to church," Monica said.

