Daughters Of Glorious Jesus: Ghanaian Musician Cynthia Slays A Lace Outfit To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday
- Ghanaian musician Cynthia Appiadu celebrated her 50th birthday on March 20, 2023, with a stunning photoshoot
- The Lady Pastor looked gorgeous in a fashionable two-piece outfit and beautiful face beat on her birthday
- Top Ghanaian musicians, including Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, and Ceccy Twum, made unique videos to celebrate the veteran musician.
Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia turned a year older on March 20, 2023. The veteran musician belongs to the musical group trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus, formed in 1989.
The musical group comprises Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah. They sing in English and Twi.
With over fifty songs, Daughters of Glorious is recognised as having the most pieces by a Ghanaian Gospel Artist.
Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia looks gorgeous in a lace top
The veteran musician looked fabulous in a see-through lace top paired with a pleated skirt for her video shoot. She styled her look with gold jewellery while rocking a black pair of shoes.
Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia looks regal in an African print dress
Pastor Cynthia looked fantastic in a sleek blue dress with African print sleeves. The talented musician looked elegant in her curly hairstyle and subtle makeup.
Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia looks ethereal in an African print dress
The beautiful minister of God looked classy in an African print dress with puff sleeves. While smiling for the camera, she wore a lustrous black hairstyle and flawless makeup.
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video shared by Barima Artistry, an award-winning makeup artist;
goba_kente
Gorgeous
afia_stylish
Eiiii legends fuor nyinaaa MUA
kitchen_household_dazzle
50 looks good on her, your makeup is onpoint
iamyaak
Happy, blessed birthday, WoG
abenaa_bediiiideaddo
❤️❤️happy birthday ma!. God bless you with many more years full of Grace❤️❤️
famenudzi
Happy birthday to you. God bless you n perfect all that concerns u.long live n good health are all I ask for
bennytxt
An excellent and blessed birthday to you, a great woman of God. With a long life, may the Lord satisfy you and grant your heart's desires. Celebrate God's awesomeness in grand style.
