Ghanaian musician Cynthia Appiadu celebrated her 50th birthday on March 20, 2023, with a stunning photoshoot

The Lady Pastor looked gorgeous in a fashionable two-piece outfit and beautiful face beat on her birthday

Top Ghanaian musicians, including Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, and Ceccy Twum, made unique videos to celebrate the veteran musician.

Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia turned a year older on March 20, 2023. The veteran musician belongs to the musical group trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus, formed in 1989.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus pose with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ofori Sarpong look classy in white outfits: Source: daughters_of_glorioius_jesus

Source: Instagram

The musical group comprises Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu Ansah. They sing in English and Twi.

With over fifty songs, Daughters of Glorious is recognised as having the most pieces by a Ghanaian Gospel Artist.

Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia looks gorgeous in a lace top

The veteran musician looked fabulous in a see-through lace top paired with a pleated skirt for her video shoot. She styled her look with gold jewellery while rocking a black pair of shoes.

Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia looks regal in an African print dress

Pastor Cynthia looked fantastic in a sleek blue dress with African print sleeves. The talented musician looked elegant in her curly hairstyle and subtle makeup.

Ghanaian musician Pastor Cynthia looks ethereal in an African print dress

The beautiful minister of God looked classy in an African print dress with puff sleeves. While smiling for the camera, she wore a lustrous black hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video shared by Barima Artistry, an award-winning makeup artist

