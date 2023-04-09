Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has revealed that some LGBTQ people have reached out to her for help

The minister of God revealed that Ghanaians will incur the wrath of God if the LGBTQ law is passed

Ohemaa Mercy made this revelation on the United Showbiz program hosted by media personality MzGee

Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has added to her view to the celebrities who are against the passing of the LGBTQ law in Ghana.

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy looks sleek in elegant hairstyles. Sources: @utvghana @ohemaamercyofficial

Source: Instagram

As a guest on the United Showbiz program hosted by hosted by MzGee, the award-winning gospel musician said;

I have lots of calls. Someone will say I am involved in this LGBTQ. It is a spiritual and it turns human beings with dignity and prosperity into animals. Even dogs don't want to sleep with the same gender. How much more human beings?

If Ghanaians fear God and we call ourselves a religious nation. If other people are doing it and this small country want to pass the law. The wrath of God will come on us. The country will be destroyed if we pass this law. It is an abomination and God doesn't like it.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted by United Television;

_sugarcanekofi

Yea we might not tolerate them but kuro no as3e awie ….

ampaduboamah

How come Ghana is a Christian nation and is borrowing from a country that practice LGBTQ

kwesijee

Israel was God’s nation but went to Egypt wen there was famine

babucomfro

God bless you great woman of God ❤️❤️❤️

sechibacudjoe

There is no generation again ooo please that country I'dfinished

slim_thuggy

I say this thing err even animals don’t do this if you say it they will say human right nkwasiasem sei apuuuuu

houseofnanaama

Ohemaa doesn’t disappoint❤️❤️❤️always on point

Source: YEN.com.gh