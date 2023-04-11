A final-year female student of Holy Child High School in Ghana has displayed her beautiful dance moves

She filmed herself performing to young Nigerian singer Soundz's Attention song in a sensational video

The clip, shared on her TikTok account, has raked in over 40,000 views and more than 70 comments from netizens who gushed over her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A final-year Holy Child High School student in Ghana gave her sensational take on Nigerian vocalist Soundz's Attention song in a video.

The young student exhibited her exciting dance moves while wearing her uniform in the footage.

SHS girl displays confidence

She displayed confidence as she beamed with a smile that could easily capture hearts and win her admirers.

Holy Child SHS student dances to 'Attention Sped Up' by Joe. Photo credit: Hinagotit11.

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The cheerful student flaunted her natural looks and flawless complexion as she danced.

Her sensational video had gained over 40,000 views and more than 70 comments from online users at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to SHS girl's video

Nana_kwams189 commented:

Holico de3 fine gurls oo. Congrats by the way

Pamela said:

My dream school.

Bai-lex posted:

A video with all your school uniforms.

user539532865901 said:

Fine girl.

Tylovxoxo said:

Well done.

Ghost posted:

Congrats.

Reggie ‍♀️ said:

My former school

User24937590148 Abena kusiwaa said:

Congratulations, and welcome to the HOPSA.

Diya Bash said:

Congratulations dear.

Soft_ reacted:

Congratulations to you, dear.

Nana Quojo posted:

Congrats, dear see you in Legon

Tracee said:

Hey darling.

shinybby2 said:

Aaaww mommy.

Deesaa posted:

Ei Holy Child fuor. Nice moves emom.

Plus-size lady shows off dance moves in video

In another story, YEN.com.gh published that a gorgeous plus-size lady named The Real Liso on TikTok celebrated her curvy figure by sharing videos of herself dancing in eye-catching ensembles.

The enthralling clips highlight her alluring stature in the outfits as she danced to vibey tunes.

The Real Liso, who has embraced her body, demonstrated that she could maintain balance while dancing. She confidently showcased her plus-size frame in the footage.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Sability' by singer Ayra Starr

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

In the video, the young kid performed to the song Sability by Nigerian musician Ayra Starr while switching between various clothes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh