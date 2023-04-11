A Namibian woman named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera shared photos of her home interior decor on Facebook

The post went viral with over 500 comments, and netizens expressed their admiration for her home design

Some commenters offered suggestions, such as adding colourful cushions, but overall, people found her home to be beautiful and impressive

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Namibian woman named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera recently shared a few beautiful photos of her home interior decor on Facebook and got feedback from netizens. The post went viral with over 500 comments and 160 shares.

"Home. What should be removed/added? Only posting living room, kitchen, kid's room and a sneak peak of my room," she said."

Woman impresses Netizens with their interior decoration

You can see some of the pictures below:

The bedroom view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The kitchen view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lounge view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

Source: Facebook

People loved her home design

@Kholiswa ZaMangwevu Mpayipheli Mdubane said:

"So clean and beautiful. Wow."

@Nono Sweetness commented:

"Impressive ♥️"

@Nayimuna Kasale added:

"Love it! ❤️"

@Nta Mnisi said:

"Perfect."

@Shiraz Waga Matlaila added:

"Wow."

@Nji Milian Akwi said:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@Apollonia Zembe Muchetu said:

"So neat and beautiful but try to add some colourful cushions, mustard and grey will do."

@Collins Muunda said:

"So wonderful!, this l love."

@Lesego Jonas Mogashwa added:

"Simplicity. The ultimate sophistication."

@The Cooking Village Wife said:

"Lovely home."

Lady designs house with

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady (@oselineghartey) has got the attention of many people with the interior decor of her apartment.

She revealed that people have been asking her where she got the design inspiration from. The lady rugged her room to make it very cool.

The colour of her bedframe matched the decor of the apartment.

On a wall facing her bed was mounted a flat-screen TV. A section of her room had open wardrobes that had her clothes and shoes.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @barbie_treyy got many Ghanaians celebrating when she shared a video of how she landed her dream apartment.

She posted the video with the caption, “I have finally got the room I wanted".

The lady said she had given up on finding a place to rent after searching for several months and only finding apartments that were overpriced or undesirable to live in.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za