Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan was spotted in a hilarious video teasing and disturbing Sulley Muntari's peace of mind

The video captured Gyan cracking jokes in the company of Muntari and other ex-Black Stars while they were driving on the streets of Accra

Gyan's funny remarks sparked laughter among ex-football stars, including John Mensah, John Paintsil and Derek Boateng

Ex-footballer and former striker for Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, was spotted in a funny video teasing Sulley Muntari and disturbing his peace of mind as Muntari drove him and other ex-Black Stars players to an unknown location in Accra.

From left: Derek Boateng, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and John Paintsil Photo Credit: @ghonetv

Source: Instagram

In the video, which was shared on Instagram on Friday, April 21, 2023, Gyan, who sat in the back seat of the car, joked:

"Listen to what Mallam is saying because his words have salvation."

The joke continuously irritated Muntari, as it is believed to have been directed at him in possible response to something he said to the ex-players before Boateng started recording the video.

Muntari sucked his teeth and murmured, "useless people". His facial expression mirrored that of someone who was fed up after being disturbed by his colleague.

Gyan repeated the comment after Boateng prompted him to do so, drawing laughter from everyone in the vehicle. The players looked happy and seemed to enjoy one another's company.

The group had been sighted earlier at Christian Atsu's funeral, where they sympathised with the family of the late Black Stars and Hataypor winger.

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan teasing Sulley Muntari below

Ghanaians react to the video of Asamoah Gyan teasing Muntari

Ghanaians who could not hold their laughter and were excited about the ex-footballers having a great time shared lovely messages in the comments section:

yaa_dynamic commented:

Baby Jet has always been a mood Creator

akuapee0 commented:

Don't joke with Mallam when He’s fasting

brand_peerry_photografi commented:

I love this. Ego be Gyan p333. He dey worry Sulley

shakerxshaker commented:

These were the Ghana black stars, they still have the bond

