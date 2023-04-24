Ghanaian business mogul, Kwaku Oteng, has sprayed cash on Brother Sammy at the launch of the gospel artiste's "Masan Awura Mu Biom" album in Kumasi

During a musical performance at the launch, Brother Sammy walked towards Kwaku Oteng as he sang one of the songs from his album, prompting the businessman to spoil him with cash

Netizens reacted to the video and applauded the musician for the calibre of dignitaries that graced the event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy got sprayed with cash by Ghanaian business mogul Kwaku Oteng for his performance at the singer's album launch held in Kumasi.

The launch, which was held at the Kumasi Cultural Centre on Sunday, April 23, 2023, was graced by several actors, singers and businessmen.

The successful event featured the likes of gospel musicians Gifty Osei, Obaapa Christy, Ernest Opoky actor and YouTuber Ras Nene, among several other entertainers.

Dr Kwaku Oteng spraying cash Photo credit: @ZionFelix

Source: Instagram

During the launch of the "Masan Awura Mu Biom" album, Brother Sammy appreciated his guests with an outstanding musical performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While singing one of his songs from the album, he walked towards Ghanaian business mogul and CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Kwaku Oteng, who was seated in the crowd and looked stunning in white outfit.

After singing for a while, the successful man got up from his seat and walked towards Brother Sammy. Taking some money from his pocket, Kwaku Oteng sprayed new GH¢50 notes on Brother Sammy and got the crowd shouting in praise.

Watch the video of Kwaku Oteng spraying cash on Brother Sammy below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Kwaku Oteng spraying cash on Brother Sammy

Some netizens reacted to the video and suggested that Brother Sammy was patiently waiting for the businessman to spray the cash on him due to his gestures:

iamabrante3 commented:

Eiii mo p3 asr3sr3 ooh…….bro Sammy came to the man literally to ask for money. His actions showed he was very, very expectant. SamTuga nie, de nation’s worshipper ✌️✌️

mzty2020_collection commented:

How he was spying the cash on the floor to make sure the lady picks all Dey funny meI tot he is in spirit??

efua_sagoe commented:

Why do I feel bro Sammy was waiting for the spray don’t come for me please

Kwaku Oteng praised his first wife for taking care of him when he was poor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Dr Kwaku Oteng praised his first wife for her steadfast support towards him when he had nothing.

The businessman, who spoke at an occasion to mark his wife's 50th birthday, confessed that she sold yam and rice to cater for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh