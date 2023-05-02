Talented Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog flaunted his new look in a recent photo he shared on his Instagram page

In the photo, he was spotted with permed hair, hoop earrings and a thick moustache

Many people who were amazed by his appearance gave him a new name, while others were left in disbelief

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog flaunted his new look in a photo and this has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Yaw Tog's new look

The selfie he posted on his verified Instagram page saw him show off a brand-new look.

The 'Sore' crooner was spotted with short, permed hair, with the side of his head neatly trimmed.

He had his ears pierced as he wore hoop earrings, one on each ear, that made him look different.

Also, his moustache was much fuller and thicker than before, as it hang above his upper lip.

Below is the selfie of Yaw Tog's new look.

Ghanaians react to Yaw Tog's new look

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the picture as they shared their views on how he looks now.

While a few of his followers gave him a nickname, others could not believe how different he looked.

Below are selected comments on the post:

Yaw Tog donates to underprivileged school

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog visited an underprivileged school and donated educational materials.

The donation exercise formed part of the activities of his recently launched charity organisation called Tog Life Foundation.

He shared a photo with all the students. A video of the students mobbing him when he wanted to take a selfie with them warmed many hearts.

Many people commended him on social media for having such a generous heart.

