Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif flaunted his black bag and bell bottom trousers in a video during his appearance on TV3 New Day

The recently crowned VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year was captured dabbing his lips with tissue and reaching out for his bag which got many talking

Ghanaians claimed he was dabbing off lip gloss of lipstick off his lips, others also claimed it was a drug, however, many were concerned about the lady's hand bag

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2023 Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, caused a stir on social media with his fashion style.

He was spotted carrying a lady's handbag and this has raised questions among Ghanaians.

Black Sherif flaunts hand bag. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Black Sherif flaunts a handbag and bell trousers

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of TV3, Black Sherif was spotted wearing a black pair of bell-bottom trousers. The black trousers were designed with a white thread-like chain that created a lovely pattern.

He paired the trousers with a black short-sleeved branded shirt. His shirt was not tacked in as it hung over the trousers.

To accessorise his look, he wore a large silver necklace and a number of rings on his fingers. He wore a brown feather bucket hat to compliment his black outfit.

He carried a black handbag, which got many Ghanaians talking on social media.

Below is a video of Black Sherif on set of TV3 New Day.

Below is a video of Black Sherif's full outfit.

Ghanaians react to video of Black Sherif carrying a handbag

Many Ghanaians wondered whether the tissue he was using on his lips was to dab off lip gloss or lipstick on his lips, while others claimed he was sniffing a substance.

fabric_center_gh commented:

No one is talking about his bag

abigailserwaaoduro said:

Eiii na hand bag Wei nso erh

_lesplay stated:

Why is he rolling??

thino_ghuy said:

Smoking naaa he’s thinking about

beduaamaameesi commented:

Blacko why too many rings eeeei braa b)koo deeei

elorm_online stated:

Y3 rollie ah ne y3 shiishi nti...

anwar_sadatodeneh commented:

My man always ready to travel

abynah_opokudarko commented:

Lip gloss was too much for him.

ugly_lastborn stated:

You think say the Paper weeeeed dey inside ong.

Konongo Zongo residents rejoice over Blacko's VGMA 2023 win

