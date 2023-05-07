Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif won the Artiste of the Year award at the just ended VGMA 2023

A video of residents from his hometown, Konongo Zongo, jubilating on the streets has emerged on social media

The video has touched many Ghanaians as they admire the love and support they showed him

Thriving Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif won the ultimate award at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023.

He was adjudged the 24VGMA Artiste of the Year after a neck-and-neck competition between gospel singer Piesie Esther.

After news of his major win was announced on live television, residence from his hometown Konongo Zongo were captured jubilating on the streets.

They played his songs and partied in the early hours of the morning around 2am when the announcement was made on the VGMA stage by the Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the 'Kwaku the Traveller' is winning the enviable award since he hopped onto the music scene with his viral song First Sermon in 2021.

Below is a video of residents at Konongo Zongo jubilating after Black Sherif bagged the ultimate award, Artiste of the Year.

Below is a video of Black Sherif being announced as the winner of that category.

Below is a photo of Black Sherif receiving his award on stage.

Ghanaians react to video of Konongo Zongo residents jubilating to Black Sherif's win

Many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the video as they applauded the residents for rallying behind the 'Second Sermon' crooner.

tommie._______ stated:

man is blessed to hv this home support

vicks_collection_gh said:

Pure joy. Undiluted fans

afia___amponsah1 said:

Blacko’s parents will be so proud

asantenusrat commented:

Who’s cutting onions here..??am soo emotional right now..very well deserved ❤️

mrlaughtergh said:

Zongo boy history continues another step congratulations❤️❤️

getrichempresshajia commented:

They didn’t sleep oo Awwwn that love love support from your own people

semex25 said:

Boys dey jubilate like say black stars win match, the love for @blacksherif_ is real

dimple_dorrent stated:

Home support is very important

b_ryt_4eva said:

More than blackstars score goal for world cup … congrats to @blacksherif_ ❤️❤️

