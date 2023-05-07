Ghanaians Lash Out At Adu Safowah For Her Poor Fashion Sense At The 2023 VGMA After Trolling Felicia Osei
- Ghanaian entrepreneur Adu Safowah has been as one of the worst-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 VGMA
- The fashionista rocked her short hairstyle and a short formfitting dress for the red carpet event on May 6, 2023
- The outspoken influencer on social media recently commented on Onua FM Presenter Felicia Osei's look at a star-studded program
Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Adu Safowah failed to impress some fashionistas at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her short dress.
She wore a short brocade dress with black billowing mesh sleeves and a long black train that became the talk of the town during the weekend.
Adu Safowaa wore an elegant short hairstyle, heavy makeup and beautiful drop earrings. The style influencer completed her look with a trendy clutch purse and shoes.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian style influencer Adu Safowah's dress at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Some online users have bashed the beauty pageant organiser for her poor fashion sense at the star-studded event
urbanlooksby_nannah stated
She will criticize people's style of dressing. Nso shwe. Nothing to write home about.
Daddy Joe stated:
She shouldn't have added these long Makola curtains
Ghana review stated:
It’s making I’m indecisive, lol
Maame Kwa stated:
What’s this?with her Makola shoe biAna Tudu station shoes
blogzz.06 stated:
People dey do things oo all for the red carpet
pearlantwi28 stated:
The fabric is cheap
iamana134ever stated:
She's looking like a modern-day clown
Koranteng Abena stated:
Her up close was serious for me la, more than she sleeps with mosquitoes; what a skin
Angela Asempah stated:
So who made the dress eiii
emmacarr86 stated:
So this lady told someone she doesn't know how to dress wow! Davido & Chioma's invisible no1 fan
i_am_nhyiraba stated:
It would be best if you bowed your head in shame with this basic dress you wear. I am too shy to give you mpo
