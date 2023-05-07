Ghanaian entrepreneur Adu Safowah has been as one of the worst-dressed female celebrities at the 2023 VGMA

The fashionista rocked her short hairstyle and a short formfitting dress for the red carpet event on May 6, 2023

The outspoken influencer on social media recently commented on Onua FM Presenter Felicia Osei's look at a star-studded program

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Adu Safowah failed to impress some fashionistas at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with her short dress.

Adu Safowah slays in blond hairstyles. Photo credit: @globaladusafowah

Source: Instagram

She wore a short brocade dress with black billowing mesh sleeves and a long black train that became the talk of the town during the weekend.

Adu Safowaa wore an elegant short hairstyle, heavy makeup and beautiful drop earrings. The style influencer completed her look with a trendy clutch purse and shoes.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian style influencer Adu Safowah's dress at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Some online users have bashed the beauty pageant organiser for her poor fashion sense at the star-studded event

urbanlooksby_nannah stated

She will criticize people's style of dressing. Nso shwe. Nothing to write home about.

Daddy Joe stated:

She shouldn't have added these long Makola curtains

Ghana review stated:

It’s making I’m indecisive, lol

Maame Kwa stated:

What’s this?with her Makola shoe biAna Tudu station shoes

blogzz.06 stated:

People dey do things oo all for the red carpet

pearlantwi28 stated:

The fabric is cheap

iamana134ever stated:

She's looking like a modern-day clown

Koranteng Abena stated:

Her up close was serious for me la, more than she sleeps with mosquitoes; what a skin

Angela Asempah stated:

So who made the dress eiii

emmacarr86 stated:

So this lady told someone she doesn't know how to dress wow! Davido & Chioma's invisible no1 fan

i_am_nhyiraba stated:

It would be best if you bowed your head in shame with this basic dress you wear. I am too shy to give you mpo

