Black Sherif has revealed the reason he did not mount the stage with Sarkodie to perform their smashing hit song Countryside

He stated that he wanted to enjoy Sarkodie's performance because he has always been a fan of the multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper

Many people commended Black Sherif's response to the question posed by Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee

VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year Black Sherif has cleared the air on why he did not perform Countryside with his fellow rapper Sarkodie on stage.

Black Sherif (Left) and Sarkodie (Right) at the VGMAs. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif explains why he did not share the stage with Sarkodie at the VGMAs

In an interview on TV3's New Day show, Black Sherif told hosts Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee that his performance time did not permit him to share the stage with Sarkodie.

He stated that they had both rehearsed separately and that there was no prior plan for them to perform together.

However, he added that he is a huge fan of the 'Happy Day' hitmaker and wanted to watch him do his magic on stage in the crowd.

"I just wanted to idolise him that day," he said in the interview.

Below is the video of Black Sherif explaining why he did not perform with Sarkodie at the 2023 VGMAs.

Ghanaians commend Blacko's humility

Many Ghanaians applauded Black Sherif's humility, looking at how he had responded to the question posed by Berla Mundi and Cookie Tee.

mzzserwaahsika said:

The way Sark performs is always an experience everybody always wants to have. He is always relaxed, calm, collected and in control. And that's why everybody always stands to watch him perform. Now, I guess Blacko didn't want to miss that too, hence why he stayed back to watch.

tewsthis stated:

Sit, listen and learn from who is ahead of you. Guy, don’t be in a rush.

heelstopchic__ commented:

That was a perfect response right there. He enjoyed the song better watching Sark perform, and there's nothing wrong with it. Sark, on the other hand, gave him a shoutout, and that's super cool❤️

gargo_mohammed said:

By now, Sark ein head make big like at last sake of what Blacko says about him. I know what that tribe wants. Always want people to be under them. Versa he sark will not say that da! to his fellow artist

rytatamakloe commented:

So can't this guy speak the normal English? I love him so much, but his kind of speaking really bores me

azenabstella said:

This guy is soooooo real

freda.nyarkoh remarked:

Awww I like this guy's humbleness, you will go far Blacko

Source: YEN.com.gh