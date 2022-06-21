Co-host of Tv3 New Day, Cookie Tee has shared an adorable video of herself and a friend jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller abroad

The two were spotted in a pedicab dancing and having a good time in Times Square, New York when the song started playing

The video has gotten many people excited

Presenter and Co-host of Tv3 New Day, Shirley Emma Tibila who is popularly known as Cookie Tee has shared a beautiful video on social media.

In the video, she is seen jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller at Times Square in New York.

Cookie Tee and her friend decided to take a pedicab, which is similar to the pragya tricycle, to have a good time in Times Square, New York. As they hopped onto the ride, the pedicab started to play Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller.

In her astonishment, she began to take a selfie video and she laughed and said

According to Cookie Tee, they didn't request for the song to be played. Apparently, the song is well-known on that side of town. In the video she exclaimed:

Are you serious right now? Really? Wow!!! Oh my God! This is crazy!

She noted that the video was taken a week ago and she still overwhelmed with joy from that moment in the pedicab. In the Instagram caption, she said:

The look on my face tells it all. The Ghanaian in me was like “give me volume, give me volume”

Cookie Tee then urged Ghanaians to keep pushing and promoting Ghanaian music internationally.

Charle it’s official @blacksherif_ has gone Global and we love to see it!!

Let’s keep pushing and keep supporting Ghana Music

Many People React To Cootiee Jamming To Black Sherif's Song

rosemary.dede:

I was shopping the other day in Belgium and the music in the shop was Afrobeats from Ghana y’all I was singing along until I realised I wasn’t in Ghana and where this would be considered as normal. The world is changing, slowly but surely.

orion_berry:

The energy and support you give to Ghanaian music and art is epic . We love you for that ❤️

phenomenal_rose_:

This makes you feel so proud as a Ghanaian! Can relate

kpenny_:

The way you're handling your phone... If it was circle like it's gone long time ❤️

strawberry_vanillah:

Cookie tee the Traveller ❤️

thebakerslounge_gh:

I perfectly understand how you feel now. At that point you felt more proud to be a Ghanaian yh ✌ . Hehehehe

proudlylizzaza:

Ghana to the World. Same Energy when I walk in shops and they playing the track, proud moments

calebezekiel04:

The truth is, good music sells

Berla Mundi Asks Cookie About Her Shapy Body Following Her Throwback Photo Looking Slim

Ghanaian broadcaster, Berla Mundi, has reacted to a throwback photo shared by her colleague Shirley Timbila, popularly known as Cookie Tee.

Cookie had shared a throwback photo of her on Instagram with a caption that she has a lot of memories seeing it.

Berla Mundi commented that Shirley had always been a fine girl, however, she wondered how come Shirley has extra flesh now. Shirley now has a ‘heavy’ and very curvy body and this is what Berla Mundi has questions about.

"Swag since!!!! But wait, where was the extra flesh?,” Berla Mundi questioned.

Source: YEN.com.gh