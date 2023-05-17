'Jesus Over Do' hitmaker Empress Gifty looked radiant as she announced the release of her new song titled 'Awiey3 Pa'

She wore a creamy peach corset gown that hugged her voluptuous figure, and a braided frontal lace wig made her look like a Ghanaian goddess

Many people shared their excitement upon hearing the song for the first time, while others admired her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty turned heads online with a video of her looking ethereal in braids and a corset gown.

Empress Gifty looks ethereal in braids and corset gown. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Details of Empress Gifty's look

She wore a creamy peach-themed corset dress that was hand-beaded with green beads and styled with green lace fabric with patterns that brightened the look of the dress.

She wore a braided and styled frontal lace wig so that two braids were placed across her forehead to give her a goddess look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Empress Gifty releases a new song

This lovely video comes at a time when she released a new song titled 'Awiey3 Pa' when translated from Twi into English means 'Happy Ending'.

The song's audio was released on May 11, 2023, on her YouTube Channel and other online streaming platforms.

Below is a video of Empress Gifty showing off her beauty in her gorgeous makeup and outfit.

Below is the lyrics video of the newly released song, 'Awiey3 Pa'.

Ghanaians share feedback on Empress Gifty's song and her stunning appearance

Many people admired how stunning she looked in the video, while others could not help but talk about how soothing the song was to their ears.

See selected comments below:

adwoa_joy1 said:

Dressing nu de3❤️

studiochiques_palour commented:

The lyrics

princessadaeze90 stated:

I love the song

iampatriciaaowusu said:

Thanks for the lyrics mum❤️❤️

sika.collections commented:

I do love this song ❤️

Empress Gifty advises women not to dig through their husband's phone

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh in another story reported that Empress Gifty, disclosed that she does not go through her husband's phone as she believes it results in misunderstandings in marriage.

She stated that couples need to be smart and respect their spouse's privacy since that is the only way to breed peace and happiness in the home.

The talented gospel singer explained that her lovely husband and politician, Hopeson Adorye, does not go through her phone either.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh